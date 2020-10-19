This Week in AARN // October 20, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

World Racing Group Pulls Plug On Charlotte World Finals

Speed Showcase 200 At Port Royal Speedway Is Won By Mat Williamson, Earns $53,000

Kevin Hirthler, Ryan Beltz & Duane Howard Share Grandview Thunder On The Hill Mod Triple 20s Laurels, Loot

Long Time NASCAR Mod Tour Official Rick McCaughey Announces Retirement

Premier Body Works 410 Team Owner Jerry Parrish, Driver Brian Montieth Split After 17 Seasons

59th Eastern States Weekend At Orange County Fair Speedway Set To Go Green This Weekend; Some Restrictions Apply

Anthony Perrego’s Father, Mentor Dies Suddenly

Evergreen Tour Type Modified Feature Goes To – Who Else? – Matt Hirschman

Kyle Larson Wins Again, This Time On Springfield, IL Mile In Silver Crown Race

Ben Rowe Back In ACT Winners Circle At Oxford Plains

Brenden Bright Sweeps 600s At Lunda’s Two-Day Micro Nationals