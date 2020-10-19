This Week in AARN // October 20, 2020

World Racing Group Pulls Plug On Charlotte World Finals
Speed Showcase 200 At Port Royal Speedway Is Won By Mat Williamson, Earns $53,000
Kevin Hirthler, Ryan Beltz & Duane Howard Share Grandview Thunder On The Hill Mod Triple 20s Laurels, Loot
Long Time NASCAR Mod Tour Official Rick McCaughey Announces Retirement
Premier Body Works 410 Team Owner Jerry Parrish, Driver Brian Montieth Split After 17 Seasons
59th Eastern States Weekend At Orange County Fair Speedway Set To Go Green This Weekend; Some Restrictions Apply
Anthony Perrego’s Father, Mentor Dies Suddenly
Evergreen Tour Type Modified Feature Goes To – Who Else? – Matt Hirschman
Kyle Larson Wins Again, This Time On Springfield, IL Mile In Silver Crown Race
Ben Rowe Back In ACT Winners Circle At Oxford Plains
Brenden Bright Sweeps 600s At Lunda’s Two-Day Micro Nationals