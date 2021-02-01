Newsmaker of the Week // Mike Gular

In age in Dirt Modified racing when a few top drivers seem to win most of the big races, Pennsylvanian Mike Gular is among a different group of select racers who, on any given night, at any given track where he’s in the field, can outrun everyone.

He did it at Orange County Fair Speedway when he won the Hard Clay Finale at a track he had never run at before. He did it at Grandview Speedway, winning the Freedom 76er a year after winning the track title, only to leave the track for the following regular season.

Saturday, at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida, Gular was on top of his game yet again, outrunning Stewart Friesen, Erick Rudolph, Matt Sheppard and others to win the Short Track Super Series finale and take down the biggest prize. He even survived a collision with Friesen, who was challenging him for the lead before running out of room and flipping against the outside wall.

His winning ride came just weeks after his father Rudy, who had preceded his son in the sport, passed away after a long illness.

Gular proved once again that he can win against those who race for a living, a feat that in contemporary racing defines a Newsmaker!