Newsmaker of the Week // Eric Mauriello

The winner of Saturday afternoon’s 100-lap Modified feature at Wall Stadium, Eric Mauriello, had never intended to be at the track as a driver. He had stepped back as a full time driver from a previous ride he had because of job pressures. But when Wall favorite Jimmy Blewett fell ill early last week, a decision was made by Blewett and his car owner to ask Mauriello to fill the seat.

Able to accept on short notice, Mauriello then raced to victory in a hard fought race.

Last minute substitutions when stakes are high seldom pan out in this sport but this one did, big time. Super sub Eric Mauriello’s winning ride is a Newsmaker of a performance!