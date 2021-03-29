Newsmaker of the Week // Mike Maresca

Michael Maresca has taken a liking to the new Bridgeport Motorsports Park 3/8ths mile high banked dirt oval. The northern New Yorker made his second successive trip south to run Bridgeport Saturday and wound up winning the Doug Hoffman Memorial Modified race. This win, and the one before it, demonstrate exactly how much of a level playing the new South Jersey oval is, as well as how talented Maresca is, not to mention his managerial skills as a race team builder.

A virtual unknown three years ago, Michael Maresca has positioned himself in the Dirt Modified elite – and as a Maker of News!