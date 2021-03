This Week in AARN // March 30, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

AARN Season Preview Pull Out Section This Week Has Season Series, Weekly Track Schedules

Big Block Dirt Track Regional Season Opener At Bridgeport Copped By Invader Michael Maresca

Matt Hirschman Wins Reformatted Tour Mod Turkey Derby At Wall Stadium

Two In A Row: Justin Peck Claims Another 410 Sprint Win At Williams Grove

Late Model Driver Bryan Bernheisel Hospitalized With Neck, Back Injuries After Williams Grove LM Crash

Freedom Raceway Releases Schedule Heralding Return To Racing After Pandemic-Stunted 2021

Kevin Nagy, Ryan Smith Start United Racing Club Season At Bridgeport With Feature Wins

BRP Mod Tour Season Opener, At Mercer, Copped By Rex King, Jr.

At Lincoln, Jim Siegel Earns First 410 Sprint Checkered In Three Years

Getting Closer: Second Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway Test Session Held; Gains Seen, More Work To Be Done