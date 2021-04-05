This Week in AARN // April 6, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Racing World Mourns The Death Of Dirt Track Legend Jack Johnson At Age 76

It’s Duane Howard Over Craig VonDohren In Rich Grandview Bruce Rogers Memorial Moneymaker

Super DIRT Car Big Blocks Ready To Roll Saturday In Opener At Can Am

Dominick Buffalino Stars At New Egypt Opener In First Win For Hyneman Team

Tommy Meier Excels In Orange County Fair Speedway Big Block Mod Season Opener

Photo Finish At Mahoning: Matt Hirschman Edges Austin Beers At The Line For Win

Lance Dewease Inches Closer To Kauffman On All Time Port Royal Win List With Saturday Victory

Hot Streak Continues For Justin Pack, Backs Up Grove, Port East Wins With All Star Attica Score

Southern Sweeps At Hickory For ACT’s Wayne Helliwell, PASS’s Derek Griffith

Oh, Canada! Canadian Border Stays Closed, Tracks In Both Countries Weigh Affects