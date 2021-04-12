Newsmaker of the Week // Eric Goodale

The 2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Touring Series opener last Thursday at Martinsville (VA) Speedway proved to be an exciting race and one that yielded a popular winner in Eric Goodale. Long Islander Goodale has been on the NWMT for many years and has picked up wins, here and there, including one at Riverhead, his home track.

This one was different, as the season opener at Martinsville, on the same week as the two top NASCAR National Series. Goodale and his team demonstrated what they have long been capable of – winning.

In victory, Eric Goodale has shown he can be a contender in future races and for the 2021 Series championship – the qualities of a Newsmaker!