This Week in AARN // April 13, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Super DIRT Series Season Opener At Can Am Goes To Stewart Friesen

NASCAR Whelen Modified Touring Series 2021 Inaugural Won By Eric Goodale In Martinsville

Dominick Buffalino (Tue.), Ryan Krachun (Sat.), Take Bridgeport Big Block Features Last Week



Devin Moran Tops Big World Of Outlaws LM Bristol Race, Collects $25,000

Ron Silk And Tyler Haydt Race To First Win As Modified Team In Thompson Icebreaker

Bridgeport Welcomes 410s, Kerry Madsen Earns Inaugural Victory

Alan Johnson’s Modified Opener Win At Outlaw Speedway Extends Win Streak To 47 Seasons

Matt Hirschman Retains Hot Hand, Claims Second Straight Mahoning Win, Seventh Of Season

Craig Mitchell Wins OCFS Small Block Saturday Night Regular Season Opener

410 Sprint Ace Anthony Macri Gets Back In Port Royal Winners Circle