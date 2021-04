This Week in AARN // April 20, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Kyle Hardy Wins RUSH Late Model ‘Battle Of The Bay’ Races In Three Different States

PA Posse Goes Two For Four With All Stars As Logan Wagner & Anthony Macri Take Port & Bedford; Stewart At VMS, Larson At Grove

Lucas Oil Swing Yields Big Scores For Tim McCreadie At H’Town, Jonathan Davenport At Port

Mod Men Joseph Watson, Mike Gular Impress Bridgeport. New Egypt Fans With Wins On Jersey Dirt

Bobby Santos, III Wins Loudon Open Mod Race; Cars Run On Mile Without Restrictor Plates

Canadian Lockdown Extension Curtails Canadian Racing, May Impact US Border Tracks

NY Capital District Tracks Open; Stewart Friesen Takes Fonda, Marc Johnson Claims Albany-Saratoga

Noted Race Car Owner Pete Chesson Passes Away