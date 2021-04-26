Newsmaker of the Week // David Gravel & Stewart Friesen

Until a couple of months ago, the idea of World Of Outlaws Sprint Cars and DIRTcar Modifieds racing on a dirt track version of Bristol Motor Speedway seemed utterly ridiculous. As the time drew nigh, there were concerns expressed about overall safety, general visibility, mechanical breakage, and speeds too high to contemplate. Though some others had issues, two men, 410 Sprint Car driver David Gravel and DIRTcar Modified driver Stewart Friesen showed on-track merit and off-track composure by sweeping both of the feature races in their respective classes.

This was another prediction that failed to come to pass: no one expected sweeps.

In so doing, Gravel and Friesen excelled on a new kind of stage, shone brilliantly, and times two, made News!