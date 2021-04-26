This Week in AARN // April 27, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Tanner Thorson Takes Two, Brady Bacon & CJ Leary One Apiece As USAC Sprints Stage ‘Keystone Invasion’

David Gravel, Stewart Friesen Sweep Bristol WoO Sprint, Super DIRT Series Weekend Races

Teenager Joe Toth Takes Bridgeport Modified Feature In His Seventh Career Mod Start

Race Of Champions Modifieds Get Season Started At Mahoning Valley; Matt Hirschman Surges To Victory

Kyle Lick Out Of Hospital After USAC Sprint Big D Crash; ARCA Driver Derrick Lancaster Critically Burned In Fiery ‘Dega ARCA Wreck

Popular Rocky Warner Claims $12,000 Fonda Speedway Modified Victory

Andrew Krause Races The Checkered In Wet Wall Stadium Season Opener

Long SK Apprenticeship Ends For Tyler Hynes At Stafford With Well-Crafted Drive To First Feature Win

Rich Ray Tllley Memorial 410 Sprint Victory At Selinsgrove Is Earned By Brent Marks

Wait Is Over For Lucas Wolfe In Central PA; Claims First 410 Win At Williams Grove In Two Years

Upset Special At Albany-Saratoga: Jeremy Pitts Outruns The Big Guns, Wins First Career Modified Feature

‘The Doctor’ Is In Victory Lane; Danny Johnson Wins Outlaw Speedway Modified Feature