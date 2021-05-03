Newsmaker of the Week // Patrick Emerling

Asphalt Modified driver Patrick Emerling is a competitor who is not easily daunted. For as long as he has competed in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Touring Series, he has been close to victory many times, winning just once. That win had been 111 races ago when Emerling suited up for Friday night’s Spring Sizzler at Stafford Motor Speedway.

That drought is now a one race win streak after Emerling and his Mike Leaty-crewed team developed a sound strategy after overcoming problems in practice. The strategic plan got Emerling in a position to grab a top finish. And when the leaders crashed in front of him, Emerling was there to take over and win the race.

There was some post-race ill will among drivers who crashed, but Emerling’s success was lauded by his rivals. Emerling described this as being ‘deserving’ of some good fortune.

Deserving of the glare of spotlights – and the recognition as the Maker Of News.