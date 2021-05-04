Feature Winners: May 4 – May 10, 2021

|
|Accord, NY
| (Mod)
|Albany-Saratoga, NY
|(Mod)
|ARCA East: Nashville, TN:
|
|ASCS 360 Sprint:
|Lake Odessa, MI (Fri.)
|
|(Sat.)
|ATQMRA:
|Mahoning Valley, PA (Sat.)
|Attica, OH
|(LM)
|BAPS, PA
|(Super Sport)
|
|(LLM)
|Bear Ridge, VT
|(Mod)
|
|(Midget)
|Bedford, PA
|(LM)
|Bethel, NY
|(Mod)
|
|(Dirt Sport)
|Big Diamond, PA
|(358 Mod)
|Brewerton, NY
|(Mod)
|Bridgeport, NJ
|(Mod)
|Can Am, NY
|(358 Mod)
|CARS LM: Nashville, TN
|
|Chemung, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|Claremont, NH
|(LM)
|Clinton Co., PA
|(305 Sprint Cars)
|Delaware Int., DE
|(Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Devil’s Bowl, VT
|(Sport Mod)
|DIRTcar Big Block Mod
| Bridgeport, NJ (Tues.) TIM FULLER
|Eriez, PA
|(LM)
|ESS 360 Sprints:
|Genesee, NY (Fri.)
|Evans Mills, NY
|(Mod)
|Fonda, NY
|(Mod)
|Formula 1: Spain
|
|Freedom, NY
|(LM)
|Fulton, NY
|(358 Mod)
|Genesee, NY
|(LM)
|Glen Ridge, NY
|(SportMod)
|Grandview, PA
|(358 Mod)
|Granite State Pro Stock
| Star, NH (Sat.)
|Hesston, PA
|(LM)
|Hidden Valley, PA
|(LM)
|Hudson, NH
|(Mod)
|Hummingbird, PA
|(LM)
|Jennerstown, PA
|(LM)
|Knoxville, IA
|(410 Sprint)
|
|(360 Sprint)
|Land Of Legends, NY
|(Mod)
|Lebanon Valley, NY
|(Mod)
|
|(SBM)
|Lernerville, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
|(Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Limaland, OH
|(Sprint)
|Lincoln, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|Mahoning Valley, PA
|(Sport Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Mercer, PA
|(Mod)
|Monadnock, NH
|(Mod)
|NASCAR: Darlington, SC
|(Cup)
|
|(Xfinity)
|
|(Trucks)
|New Egypt, NJ
|(Mod)
|Orange County, NY
|(SBM)
|Oswego, NY
|(Supermod)
|Outlaw, NY
|(Mod)
|Oxford Plains, ME
|(LM)
|Path Valley. PA
|(358 LM)
|Patriot 360 Sprint:
|Selinsgrove, PA (Sat.)
|Penn Can, PA
|(Mod)
|Pittsburgh’s PPMS
|(LM)
|Port Royal, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|Potomac, MD
|(LM)
|Race Of Champions:
|Chemung, NY (Sat.)
|Raceway 7, OH
|(LM)
|Ransomville, NY
|(358 Mod)
|Riverhead, NY
|(Mod)
|Seekonk, MA
|(LM)
|Selinsgrove, PA
|(LM)
|Sharon, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|Southern All Star Series:
|Boyd, GA (Fri.)
|
|Nashville, TN (Sat.)
|Stafford Springs, CT
|(SK Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Stateline. NY
|(LM)
|Thunder Mountain, NY
|(Mod)
|Thunder Mountain, PA
|(LM)
|Trail-Way, PA
|(Super Sportsman)
|Tyler County, WV
|(LM)
|ULMS LM:
| Big Diamond, PA (Fri.)
|
|Port Royal, PA (Sat.)
|URC 360 Sprint:
| Bedford, PA (Fri.)
|
|Cumberland, MD (Sat.)
|USAC Silver Crown:
|Winchester, IN
|USAC Sprint:
|Rossburg, OH (Fri.)
|
|(Sat.)
|USAC EC Sprint:
|Delmar, DE (Sat.)
|USLMS LM:
|Cherokee, SC (Sat.)
|Utica-Rome, NY
|(Mod)
|Wall Stadium, NJ
|(Mod)
|Waterford, CT
|(SK Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Williams Grove, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
|(358 Sprint)
|Winchester, VA
|(LM)
|Woodhull, NY
|(Mod)
|World Of Outlaw LM:
|Fountain City, WI (Fri.)
|
|(Sat.)
|World Of Outlaw Sprint:
|Rossburg, OH (Fri.)
|
|(Sat.)
|
|