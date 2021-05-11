Feature Winners: May 11 – May 17, 2021
Week of 5/14:
Accord, NY (Mod)
ACT: (Lee, NH)
Albany-Saratoga, NY (Mod)
All Star Sprint: Lake Odessa, MI (Fri.)
Joliet, IL (Sat.)
ARCA East: (Dover, DE)
ASCS 360 Sprint: Bulls Gap, TN
ATQMRA: (Wall Stadium, NJ)
Attica, OH (410 Sprint)
(LM)
Bear Ridge, VT (Mod)
(Midget)
Bedford, PA (LM)
Bethel, NY (Mod)
(Dirt Sport)
Big Diamond, PA (358 Mod)
Brewerton, NY (Mod)
Bridgeport, NJ  (Mod)
Can Am, NY  (358 Mod)
Chemung, NY (Sport Mod)
Claremont, NH (Sport Mod)
Clinton Co., PA (LM)
Delaware Int., DE  (Mod)
Devil’s Bowl, VT (Sport Mod)
Eriez. PA (LM)
Evans Mills, NY (Mod)
Evergreen, PA (Mod)
Fonda, NY (Mod)
Fremont, OH : (410 Sprint)
Fulton, NY (358 Mod)
Genesee, NY (LM)
Glen Ridge, NY (SportMod)
Grandview, PA (358 Mod)
Hagerstown, MD (LM)
Hesston, PA : (LM)
Hidden Valley, PA  (LM)
Hudson, NH (LM)
Hummingbird, PA (LM)
IndyCar: (Indianapolis, IN)
Jennerstown, PA (LM)
Knoxville, IA (410 Sprint)
(360 Sprint)
Kutztown, PA (SpeedSTR)
Land Of Legends, NY  (Mod)
Lebanon Valley, NY (Mod)
(SBM)
Lernerville, PA (410 Sprint)
(Mod)
(LM)
Limaland, OH (Midgets)
Lucas LM: (Seymour, TN)
(Talladega, AL)
Mahoning Valley, PA (Mod)
Mercer, PA (410 Sprints)
(Mod)
Monadnock, NH (Mod)
MSCS 360 Sprints: (Tri-State, IN)
NASCAR (Dover, DE) Cup:
Xfinity:
NASCAR Mod Tour: (Riverhead, NY)
NEMA Midget: (Lee, NH)
New Egypt, NJ (Mod)
NHRA: (Charlotte, NC) (Top Fuel)
(Funny Car)
(Pro Stock)
(Pro Bike)
Orange County, NY (358)
Oswego, NY (Supermod)
Outlaw, NY (Mod)
Oxford Plains, ME (LM)
Path Valley. PA (Super Sportsman)
Patriot 360 Sprint: (Woodhull, NY)
Penn Can, PA (Mod)
Pittsburgh’s PPMS (LM)
Port Royal, PA (410 Sprint)
Potomac, MD (LM)
Raceway 7, OH (LM)
Ransomville, NY (358 Mod)
Seekonk, MA (LM)
Selinsgrove, PA (LM)
Sharon, OH (410 Sprint)
Short Track Super Series: (Accord, NY) (Mod)
(Sportsman)
Skyline, NY (SportMod)
Southern All Star Series: (Richmond, KY)
Stafford Springs, CT (Open Mod)
(SK Mod)
Star, NH (Ltd. Supermod)
(LM)
Stateline. NY (LM)
Thunder Mountain, NY (Mod)
Thunder Mountain, PA (LM)
Trail-Way, PA (358 Sprint)
Tri City, PA (410 Sprint)
(358 Mod)
Tyler County, WV (LM)
USAC Midget: (Sweet Springs, MO) (Fri)
(Sat)
USAC EC Sprint: (Bedford, PA)
(Grandview, PA)
USLMS LM: (Natural Bridge, VA)
(Jamaica, VA)
Utica-Rome, NY (Mod)
VSS Sprint (Elizabeth City, NC):
Wall Stadium, NJ (Sport Mod)
Waterford, CT  (SK Mod)
(LM)
Wayne County, OH (Sprint)
(LM)
Winchester, VA (LM)
Woodhull, NY  (Mod)
World Of Outlaw Sprint: Lincoln, PA (Tues.)
Williams Grove, PA (Fri.)
Williams Grove, PA (Sat.)