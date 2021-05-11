Feature Winners: May 11 – May 17, 2021

|
|
|Week of 5/14:
|
|Accord, NY
| (Mod)
|ACT: (Lee, NH)
|
|Albany-Saratoga, NY
|(Mod)
|All Star Sprint:
| Lake Odessa, MI (Fri.)
|
| Joliet, IL (Sat.)
|ARCA East: (Dover, DE)
|
|ASCS 360 Sprint: Bulls Gap, TN
|
|ATQMRA: (Wall Stadium, NJ)
|
|Attica, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|
|(LM)
|Bear Ridge, VT
|(Mod)
|
|(Midget)
|Bedford, PA
|(LM)
|Bethel, NY
| (Mod)
|
|(Dirt Sport)
|Big Diamond, PA
|(358 Mod)
|Brewerton, NY
|(Mod)
|Bridgeport, NJ
|(Mod)
|Can Am, NY
|(358 Mod)
|Chemung, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|Claremont, NH
|(Sport Mod)
|Clinton Co., PA
|(LM)
|Delaware Int., DE
|(Mod)
|Devil’s Bowl, VT
|(Sport Mod)
|Eriez. PA
|(LM)
|Evans Mills, NY
|(Mod)
|Evergreen, PA
|(Mod)
|Fonda, NY
| (Mod)
|Fremont, OH :
|(410 Sprint)
|Fulton, NY
|(358 Mod)
|Genesee, NY
|(LM)
|Glen Ridge, NY
|(SportMod)
|Grandview, PA
|(358 Mod)
|Hagerstown, MD
|(LM)
|Hesston, PA :
|(LM)
|Hidden Valley, PA
|(LM)
|Hudson, NH
|(LM)
|Hummingbird, PA
|(LM)
|IndyCar: (Indianapolis, IN)
|
|Jennerstown, PA
|(LM)
|Knoxville, IA
|(410 Sprint)
|
|(360 Sprint)
|Kutztown, PA
|(SpeedSTR)
|Land Of Legends, NY
|(Mod)
|Lebanon Valley, NY
|(Mod)
|
|(SBM)
|Lernerville, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
|(Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Limaland, OH
|(Midgets)
|Lucas LM:
| (Seymour, TN)
|
|(Talladega, AL)
|Mahoning Valley, PA
|(Mod)
|Mercer, PA
|(410 Sprints)
|
|(Mod)
|Monadnock, NH
|(Mod)
|MSCS 360 Sprints:
|(Tri-State, IN)
|NASCAR (Dover, DE)
| Cup:
|
|Xfinity:
|NASCAR Mod Tour: (Riverhead, NY)
|
|NEMA Midget: (Lee, NH)
|
|New Egypt, NJ
|(Mod)
|NHRA: (Charlotte, NC)
|(Top Fuel)
|
|(Funny Car)
|
|(Pro Stock)
|
|(Pro Bike)
|Orange County, NY
|(358)
|Oswego, NY
|(Supermod)
|Outlaw, NY
|(Mod)
|Oxford Plains, ME
|(LM)
|Path Valley. PA
|(Super Sportsman)
|Patriot 360 Sprint: (Woodhull, NY)
|
|Penn Can, PA
|(Mod)
|Pittsburgh’s PPMS
|(LM)
|Port Royal, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|Potomac, MD
|(LM)
|Raceway 7, OH
|(LM)
|Ransomville, NY
|(358 Mod)
|Seekonk, MA
|(LM)
|Selinsgrove, PA
|(LM)
|Sharon, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|Short Track Super Series: (Accord, NY)
|(Mod)
|
|(Sportsman)
|Skyline, NY
|(SportMod)
|Southern All Star Series: (Richmond, KY)
|
|Stafford Springs, CT
|(Open Mod)
|
|(SK Mod)
|Star, NH
|(Ltd. Supermod)
|
|(LM)
|Stateline. NY
|(LM)
|Thunder Mountain, NY
|(Mod)
|Thunder Mountain, PA
|(LM)
|Trail-Way, PA
|(358 Sprint)
|Tri City, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
|(358 Mod)
|Tyler County, WV
|(LM)
|USAC Midget: (Sweet Springs, MO)
| (Fri)
|
| (Sat)
|USAC EC Sprint:
|(Bedford, PA)
|
|(Grandview, PA)
|USLMS LM:
|(Natural Bridge, VA)
|
|(Jamaica, VA)
|Utica-Rome, NY
|(Mod)
|VSS Sprint (Elizabeth City, NC):
|
|Wall Stadium, NJ
|(Sport Mod)
|Waterford, CT
|(SK Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Wayne County, OH
|(Sprint)
|
|(LM)
|Winchester, VA
|(LM)
|Woodhull, NY
|(Mod)
|World Of Outlaw Sprint:
|Lincoln, PA (Tues.)
|
|Williams Grove, PA (Fri.)
|
|Williams Grove, PA (Sat.)
|
|