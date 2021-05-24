Newsmaker of the Week // Dave Blaney

On Saturday night at Sharon (OH) Speedway’s World Of Outlaws Sprint race, one of the most crowd-pleasing wins imaginable occurred.

Dave Blaney, competing at a track he owns, driving a car of his own design, retro-lettered in the colors and number of his late father Lou, scored an improbable win on the final lap of the race. I doing so, Blaney won his first World Of Outlaws feature in 24 years and became the second oldest driver in WoO history to win one.

Blaney’s drive has stirred the soul of the sport as the long-time fan favorite revisited his prior decades of winning ways. For a great drive by a great driver in yet another time in his illustrious career, Dave Blaney is a Newsmaker!