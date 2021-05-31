Newsmaker of the Week // Michael Barnes

Though Michael Barnes had never won Oswego Speedway’s storied 200-lap Supermodified Classic, his consistency in the event was legendary – five straight years of finishing either second or third. This year’s running of what was actually the postponed 2020 Classic was looking like another ‘podium finish’ for Barnes – until he turned it on late in the going, grabbed the lead, held off all challengers, and won.

There’s no bigger race for a Supermodified driver than the Oswego Classic and winning it makes a career. This week, Barnes and his supporters are cherishing sweet victory as the conquerors of Oswego and the makers of News!