Feature Winners: June 1 – June 7, 2021

|Accord, NY
| (Mod)
|Albany-Saratoga, NY
|(Mod)
|All Star Sprint:
|Fairbury, IL (Thurs.)
| Wilmot, WI (Fri.)
| Plymouth, WI (Sat.)
| Angell Park, WI (Sun.)
|ATQMRA: (Wall Stadium, NJ)
|
|Attica, OH:
|(410 Sprint)
|(LM)
|BAPS, PA:
|(410 Sprint Cars)
|Bear Ridge, VT:
|(Mod)
|(Midget)
|Bedford, PA:
|(LM)
|Bethel, NY:
| (Mod)
|(Dirt Sport)
|Big Diamond, PA:
|(Mod)
|Brewerton, NY:
|(Mod)
|Bridgeport, NJ:
|(Mod)
|Can Am, NY:
|(358 Mod)
|CARS LM: (Langley, VA)
|Chemung, NY:
|(Sport Mod)
|Claremont, NH:
|(LM)
|Clinton Co., PA:
|(305 Sprint Cars)
|Devil’s Bowl, VT:
|(Sport Mod)
|Eriez. PA:
|(LM)
|ESS 360 Sprint: (Granby, QUE)
|(Drummondville, QUE)
| (Cornwall, ON)
|Fonda, NY
| (Mod)
|Formula 1: (Azerbaijan)
|Freedom, NY:
|(LM)
|Fremont, OH:
|(410 Sprint)
|Fulton, NY:
|(358 Mod)
|Genesee, NY:
|(LM)
|Georgetown, DE:
|(Mod)
|Glen Ridge, NY:
|(SportMod)
|Grandview, PA:
|(358 Mod)
|Hagerstown, MD:
|(LM)
|Hesston, PA:
|(LM)
|Hidden Valley, PA:
|(LM)
|Hudson, NH:
|(Mod)
|Humberstone, ONT:
|(358 Mod)
|Hummingbird, PA:
|(LM)
|ISMA Supers: (Seekonk, MA)
|Jennerstown, PA:
|(LM)
|Knoxville, IA:
|(410 Sprint)
|(360 Sprint)
|Kutztown, PA:
|(SpeedSTR)
|Land Of Legends, NY:
|(Mod)
|Lee, NH:
| (LM)
|Lernerville, PA:
|(410 Sprint)
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|Limaland, OH:
|(Sprint)
|Lincoln, PA:
|(410 Sprint)
|Mahoning Valley, PA:
|(Mod)
|Monadnock, NH:
|(Mod)
|MOWA Sprint: (Lee County, IA)
|(Jacksonville, IL)
|MRS Mod: (Monadnock, NH)
|MSCS 360 Sprints: (Tri-State, IN)
|Must See Sprint: (Indianapolis, IN)
|NASCAR: Sonoma, CA
| (Cup)
|(ARCA West)
|NASCAR:Lexington, OH
|(Xfinity)
|(ARCA)
|NEMA Midget: Seekonk, MA
|New Egypt, NJ:
|(Mod)
|NHRA: Richmond, VA
|(Top Fuel)
|(Funny Car)
|(Pro Stock)
|(Pro Bike):
|Orange County, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|Outlaw, NY
|(Mod)
|Oxford Plains, ME
|(LM)
|Path Valley. PA
|(358 LM)
|Penn Can, PA
|(Mod)
|Pittsburgh’s PPMS
|(LM)
|Port Royal, PA
|(410 Sprint)
| (LM)
|Potomac, MD
| (LM)
|Raceway 7, OH
| (LM)
|Ransomville, NY
| (358 Mod)
|Riverhead, NY
|(Mod)
|Seekonk, MA
|(LM)
|Sharon, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|Skyline, NY
|(SportMod)
|Southern Super Series:
| Pensacola, FL (Fri.)
|Montgomery, AL (Sat.)
|Stafford Springs, CT
|(SK Mod)
|(LM)
|Star, NH
|(Ltd. Supermod)
|(LM)
|Stateline. NY
|(LM)
|STSS North:
|Penn Can, PA (Tues.)
|Thunder Mountain, NY
|(Mod)
|(358 Mod)
|Thunder Mountain, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(LM)
|Trail-Way, PA
|(358 Sprint)
|Tri City, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(358 Mod)
|ULMS LM:Bradford, PA
|URC 360 Sprint:
|Selinsgrove, PA (Sat.)
|USAC Indiana Midget Week:
| Paragon, IN (Thurs.)
|Bloomington, IN (Fri.)
|Lawrenceburg, IN (Sat.)
|Tri-State, IN (Sun.)
|USAC EC Sprint:
|Williams Grove, PA (Fri.)
|Lincoln, PA (Sat.)
|USLMS LM: Sumter, SC
|Utica-Rome, NY
|(Mod)
|Virginia MS, VA
|(LM)
|Wall Stadium, NJ
|(Mod)
|Waterford, CT
|(SK Mod)
|(LM)
|Wayne County, OH
|(Sprint)
|(LM)
|Williams Grove, PA:
|(410 Sprint)
|Winchester, VA:
|(LM)
|Woodhull, NY
|(Mod)
|World Of Outlaw LM:
|Circle City, IN (Fri.)
|Plymouth, IN (Sat.)
|World Of Outlaw Sprint:
|River Cities, ND (Fri.)
|Granite City, MN (Sat.)
|Wyoming Co., NY
|(Sport Mod)
|