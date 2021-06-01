Feature Winners: June 1 – June 7, 2021
Accord, NY (Mod)
Albany-Saratoga, NY (Mod)
All Star Sprint: Fairbury, IL (Thurs.)
Wilmot, WI (Fri.)
Plymouth, WI (Sat.)
Angell Park, WI (Sun.)
ATQMRA: (Wall Stadium, NJ)
Attica, OH: (410 Sprint)
(LM)
BAPS, PA: (410 Sprint Cars)
Bear Ridge, VT: (Mod)
(Midget)
Bedford, PA: (LM)
Bethel, NY: (Mod)
(Dirt Sport)
Big Diamond, PA: (Mod)
Brewerton, NY: (Mod)
Bridgeport, NJ:  (Mod)
Can Am, NY:  (358 Mod)
CARS LM: (Langley, VA)
Chemung, NY: (Sport Mod)
Claremont, NH: (LM)
Clinton Co., PA: (305 Sprint Cars)
Devil’s Bowl, VT: (Sport Mod)
Eriez. PA: (LM)
ESS 360 Sprint: (Granby, QUE) (Drummondville, QUE)
(Cornwall, ON)
Fonda, NY (Mod)
Formula 1: (Azerbaijan)
Freedom, NY: (LM)
Fremont, OH: (410 Sprint)
Fulton, NY: (358 Mod)
Genesee, NY: (LM)
Georgetown, DE: (Mod)
Glen Ridge, NY: (SportMod)
Grandview, PA: (358 Mod)
Hagerstown, MD: (LM)
Hesston, PA: (LM)
Hidden Valley, PA:  (LM)
Hudson, NH: (Mod)
Humberstone, ONT: (358 Mod)
Hummingbird, PA: (LM)
ISMA Supers: (Seekonk, MA)
Jennerstown, PA: (LM)
Knoxville, IA: (410 Sprint)
(360 Sprint)
Kutztown, PA: (SpeedSTR)
Land Of Legends, NY:  (Mod)
Lee, NH:  (LM)
Lernerville, PA: (410 Sprint)
(Mod)
(LM)
Limaland, OH: (Sprint)
Lincoln, PA: (410 Sprint)
Mahoning Valley, PA: (Mod)
Monadnock, NH: (Mod)
MOWA Sprint: (Lee County, IA)
(Jacksonville, IL)
MRS Mod: (Monadnock, NH)
MSCS 360 Sprints: (Tri-State, IN)
Must See Sprint: (Indianapolis, IN)
NASCAR: Sonoma, CA (Cup)
(ARCA West)
NASCAR:Lexington, OH (Xfinity)
(ARCA)
NEMA Midget: Seekonk, MA
New Egypt, NJ: (Mod)
NHRA: Richmond, VA (Top Fuel)
(Funny Car)
(Pro Stock)
(Pro Bike):
Orange County, NY (Sport Mod)
Outlaw, NY (Mod)
Oxford Plains, ME (LM)
Path Valley. PA (358 LM)
Penn Can, PA (Mod)
Pittsburgh’s PPMS (LM)
Port Royal, PA (410 Sprint)
(LM)
Potomac, MD (LM)
Raceway 7, OH (LM)
Ransomville, NY (358 Mod)
Riverhead, NY (Mod)
Seekonk, MA (LM)
Sharon, OH (410 Sprint)
Skyline, NY (SportMod)
Southern Super Series: Pensacola, FL (Fri.)
Montgomery, AL (Sat.)
Stafford Springs, CT (SK Mod)
(LM)
Star, NH (Ltd. Supermod)
(LM)
Stateline. NY (LM)
STSS North: Penn Can, PA (Tues.)
Thunder Mountain, NY (Mod)
(358 Mod)
Thunder Mountain, PA (410 Sprint)
(LM)
Trail-Way, PA (358 Sprint)
Tri City, PA (410 Sprint)
(358 Mod)
ULMS LM:Bradford, PA
URC 360 Sprint: Selinsgrove, PA (Sat.)
USAC Indiana Midget Week: Paragon, IN (Thurs.)
Bloomington, IN (Fri.)
Lawrenceburg, IN (Sat.)
Tri-State, IN (Sun.)
USAC EC Sprint: Williams Grove, PA (Fri.)
Lincoln, PA (Sat.)
USLMS LM: Sumter, SC
Utica-Rome, NY (Mod)
Virginia MS, VA (LM)
Wall Stadium, NJ (Mod)
Waterford, CT  (SK Mod)
(LM)
Wayne County, OH (Sprint)
(LM)
Williams Grove, PA: (410 Sprint)
Winchester, VA: (LM)
Woodhull, NY  (Mod)
World Of Outlaw LM: Circle City, IN (Fri.)
Plymouth, IN (Sat.)
World Of Outlaw Sprint: River Cities, ND (Fri.)
Granite City, MN (Sat.)
Wyoming Co., NY (Sport Mod)