Newsmaker of the Week // Andrew Krause

When Andrew Krause refers to Wall Stadium as his ‘home track’ he now means it literally and figuratively.

Literally, because his family has leased and operated the Jersey Shore speedway for over a decade.

Figuratively, because Andrew’s big win in Saturday night’s Garden State Classic was his fourth straight Wall Modified win of 2021, making him undefeated to date.

Krause earned the respect of his fellow competitors a long time ago. Now, having won one of the Crown Jewel races in asphalt Modified racing, his competitors will respect him even more – as the driver to beat at Wall Stadium.

Krause has built a winning team from the ground up over time – and his time is now. For winning the Garden State Classic, Andrew Krause is a Newsmaker!