This Week in AARN // June 8, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Andrew Krause Wins First Garden State Classic, Extends Feature Win Streak At Wall Stadium To Four

Selinsgrove Speedway’s Eighth Annual Kramer Cup 360 Sprint Classic Is Won By Jason Shultz In A Thriller

Clash At The Can STSS Modified Victory Earned By Matt Sheppard Over Stewart Friesen

Jacob Perry Wins MRS Series Monadnock Shocker; First Win In 15 Years Of Trying

Kenny Tremont Back On Top With Own Team, Wins Albany-Saratoga Modified Feature

Steve Smith, Legendary ‘Black Bandit’ Sprint Car Racer, Dies At 77

Central PA Drivers Ryan Smith, Bradley Howard Sweep Western PA 410 Sprint Speedweek

Lake Erie RoC Sportsman Modified Inaugural Is Copped By Daryl Lewis, Jr.

USAC East Coast Sprint Wins Taken By Steven Drevicki At The Grove, Alex Bright At Lincoln

Ronnie Davis, III Sweeps Brewerton Big Block, Fulton Small Block Weekend