Newsmaker of the Week // Doug Coby

Doug Coby has made news often in his career, earning NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championships and winning major races frequently along the way.

But in winning Saturday night’s SRX opener at Stafford Motor Speedway, Coby outran 11 of the best drivers in the world driving cars none were familiar with. To have this chance, Coby forsook a NWMT race at Oswego Speedway to run before a national television audience. And with the opportunity, he went for it. With a standing room only crowd cheering his name every time he took the lead, Coby took the checkered flag over Greg Biffle to a thunderous roar.

By making good on a once-in-a-lifetime chance, Doug Coby is Area Auto Racing News; Newsmaker of the Week!