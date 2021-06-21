Newsmaker of the Week // Robert Ballou

Robert Ballou, USAC Sprint Car ace, won one of the four Eastern Storm races this past week and earned the overall Eastern Storm title by just one point in the Series finale at the Bloomsburg Fair Speedway. Ballou was critical of some of the venues he raced on, notably Bridgeport, where he won and Bloomsburg, where he won the championship.

As a racer, Ballou is a tested tough competitor, a USAC National champion, a hard charger, and one plain-spoken individual. He’s also popular with fans. Last week, Ballou was at his best in the Eastern Storm, making news on the track by the way he drove and off the track by what he said.

In short, Robert Ballou is a Newsmaker!