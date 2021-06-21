This Week in AARN // June 22, 2021

USAC Eastern Storm Wins Scored By Justin Grant, Robert Ballou & Kevin Thomas. Jr.; Ballou Series Champ
Doug Coby Drives To Second NWMT 2021 Riverhead Victory; Lands Bristol Truck Ride
Matt Sheppard’s ‘Revenge’ Win At OCFS Worth $5,100
Kevin Ward, Jr. Memorial ESS Thriller, On Evans Mills Pavement, Won On Last Lap By Tommy Wickham
All New Bloomsburg Fair Speedway Opener Sunday Comes Off Well
Danny Dietrich, Kyle Larson, Justin Peck & Paul McMahan Share Second Half Ohio Sprint Speedweek Victories
Brent Marks Scores Big 410 Sprint Win In Path Valley Open Race
Keith Rocco Takes Two Mod Mains At Thompson Motorsports Park
Shane Cockrum Scores Surprise USAC Silver Crown Williams Grove Victory
Stateline Regular Dave Hess Beats World Of Outlaws LM Series Stars On His Home Turf
Noted Photographer, Writer Todd Ridgeway Dies In Motorcycle Accident During Ohio Speedweek