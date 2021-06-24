Feature Winners June 22 – June 28, 2021
Accord, NY (Mod)
Albany-Saratoga, NY (Mod)
ARCA: Long Pond, PA
ASCS 360 Sprint: Skagit, WA (Thurs.)
Skagit, WA (Fri.)
Skagit, WA (Sat.)
ATQMRA: Bethel, CT
Attica, OH (410 Sprint)
(LM)
Bear Ridge, VT (Mod)
(Midget)
Bethel, NY (Mod)
(Dirt Sport)
Big Diamond, PA (358 Mod)
Bridgeport, NJ  (Mod)
Chemung, NY (Sport Mod)
Claremont, NH (LM)
Clinton Co., PA (LM)
Delaware Int., DE  (Mod)
(LM)
Devil’s Bowl, VT (Sport Mod)
Eriez. PA (LM)
Evans Mills, NY (Mod)
Fonda, NY (Mod)
Formula 1: (France)
Freedom, NY (LM)
Fremont, OH (410 Sprint)
Genesee, NY (LM)
Glen Ridge, NY (SportMod)
Grandview, PA (358 Mod)
Hagerstown, MD (LM)
Hesston, PA (LM)
Hidden Valley, PA  (LM)
Hudson, NH (LM)
Humberstone, ONT (Sport Mod)
Hummingbird, PA (LM)
ISMA Supers: Winchester, NH
Jennerstown, PA (LM)
Land Of Legends, NY  (Mod)
Lebanon Valley, NY (Mod)
(SBM)
Lee, NH  (LM)
Limaland, OH (Sprint)
Lucas LM: Spring Valley, MN
Mahoning Valley, PA (Mod)
:(LM)
Monadnock, NH (Mod)
MSCS 360 Sprints (Tri-State, IN)
NASCAR Long Pond, PA Cup:
Xfinity:
Truck:
NEMA Midget Wiscasset, ME
New Egypt, NJ (Mod)
NHRA: Norwalk, OH (Top Fuel)
(Funny Car)
(Pro Stock)
(Pro Bike):
Ohsweken, ONT (360 Sprint)
Orange County, NY (358)
Outlaw, NY (Mod)
Oxford Plains, ME (LM)
Path Valley. PA (Super Sportsman)
Patriot 360 Sprint: Fonda, NY
Penn Can, PA (Mod)
Pennsylvania Speedweek: Williams Grove, PA, (Fri,)
Lincoln, PA, (Sat.)
BAPS, PA, (Sun.)
Lincoln, PA, (Mon.)
Potomac, MD (LM)
Raceway 7, OH (BOSS Sprints)
Ransomville, NY (358 Mod)
Riverhead, NY (Mod)
(LM)
Seekonk, MA (LM)
Selinsgrove, PA (LM)
Sharon, OH (410 Sprint)
Skyline, NY (SportMod)
Southern Super Series Mobile, AL
Stafford Springs, CT (SK Mod)
(LM)
Star, NH (Ltd. Supermod)
(LM)
Stateline. NY (LM)
Thunder Mountain, NY (Mod)
Thunder Road, VT (LM)
Trail-Way, PA (358 Sprint)
Tri City, PA (410 Sprint)
(358 Mod)
URC 360 Sprint: Big Diamond, PA
USAC Silver Crown: Madison, WI (Fri.)
Rossburg, OH (Sat.)
Utica-Rome, NY (Mod)
Virginia MS, VA (LM)
Wall Stadium, NJ (Mod)
Waterford, CT  (SK Mod)
(LM)
Wayne County, OH (Sprint)
(LM)
Winchester, VA (Mod)
Woodhull, NY  (Mod)
World Of Outlaw LM Lernerville, PA: (Thurs.)
(Fri.)
(Sat.)
World Of Outlaw Sprint: Husets, SD (Mon.)
Husets, SD(Tues,)
Jackson, MN (Thurs.)
Jackson, MN (Fri.)
Jackson, MN (Sat.)
Wyoming Co., NY (Sport Mod)