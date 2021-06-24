Feature Winners June 22 – June 28, 2021

|
|
|Accord, NY
| (Mod)
|Albany-Saratoga, NY
|(Mod)
|ARCA: Long Pond, PA
|
|ASCS 360 Sprint:
|Skagit, WA (Thurs.)
|
| Skagit, WA (Fri.)
|
| Skagit, WA (Sat.)
|ATQMRA: Bethel, CT
|
|Attica, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|
|(LM)
|Bear Ridge, VT
|(Mod)
|
|(Midget)
|Bethel, NY
| (Mod)
|
|(Dirt Sport)
|Big Diamond, PA
|(358 Mod)
|Bridgeport, NJ
|(Mod)
|Chemung, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|Claremont, NH
|(LM)
|Clinton Co., PA
|(LM)
|Delaware Int., DE
|(Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Devil’s Bowl, VT
|(Sport Mod)
|Eriez. PA
|(LM)
|Evans Mills, NY
|(Mod)
|Fonda, NY
| (Mod)
|Formula 1: (France)
|
|Freedom, NY
|(LM)
|Fremont, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|Genesee, NY
|(LM)
|Glen Ridge, NY
|(SportMod)
|Grandview, PA
|(358 Mod)
|Hagerstown, MD
|(LM)
|Hesston, PA
|(LM)
|Hidden Valley, PA
|(LM)
|Hudson, NH
|(LM)
|Humberstone, ONT
|(Sport Mod)
|Hummingbird, PA
|(LM)
|ISMA Supers: Winchester, NH
|
|Jennerstown, PA
|(LM)
|Land Of Legends, NY
|(Mod)
|Lebanon Valley, NY
|(Mod)
|
|(SBM)
|Lee, NH
| (LM)
|Limaland, OH
|(Sprint)
|Lucas LM: Spring Valley, MN
|
|Mahoning Valley, PA
|(Mod)
|:(LM)
|Monadnock, NH
|(Mod)
|MSCS 360 Sprints (Tri-State, IN)
|
|NASCAR Long Pond, PA
| Cup:
|
|Xfinity:
|
|Truck:
|NEMA Midget Wiscasset, ME
|
|New Egypt, NJ
|(Mod)
|NHRA: Norwalk, OH
|(Top Fuel)
|
|(Funny Car)
|
|(Pro Stock)
|
|(Pro Bike):
|Ohsweken, ONT
|(360 Sprint)
|Orange County, NY
|(358)
|Outlaw, NY
|(Mod)
|Oxford Plains, ME
|(LM)
|Path Valley. PA
|(Super Sportsman)
|Patriot 360 Sprint: Fonda, NY
|
|Penn Can, PA
|(Mod)
|Pennsylvania Speedweek:
|Williams Grove, PA, (Fri,)
|
|Lincoln, PA, (Sat.)
|
|BAPS, PA, (Sun.)
|
|Lincoln, PA, (Mon.)
|Potomac, MD
| (LM)
|Raceway 7, OH
| (BOSS Sprints)
|Ransomville, NY
| (358 Mod)
|Riverhead, NY
|(Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Seekonk, MA
|(LM)
|Selinsgrove, PA
|(LM)
|Sharon, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|Skyline, NY
|(SportMod)
|Southern Super Series
| Mobile, AL
|Stafford Springs, CT
|(SK Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Star, NH
|(Ltd. Supermod)
|
|(LM)
|Stateline. NY
|(LM)
|Thunder Mountain, NY
|(Mod)
|Thunder Road, VT
|(LM)
|Trail-Way, PA
|(358 Sprint)
|Tri City, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
|(358 Mod)
|URC 360 Sprint:
| Big Diamond, PA
|USAC Silver Crown:
| Madison, WI (Fri.)
|
| Rossburg, OH (Sat.)
|Utica-Rome, NY
|(Mod)
|Virginia MS, VA
|(LM)
|Wall Stadium, NJ
|(Mod)
|Waterford, CT
|(SK Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Wayne County, OH
|(Sprint)
|
|(LM)
|Winchester, VA
|(Mod)
|Woodhull, NY
|(Mod)
|World Of Outlaw LM Lernerville, PA:
|(Thurs.)
|
|(Fri.)
|
|(Sat.)
|World Of Outlaw Sprint:
|Husets, SD (Mon.)
|
|Husets, SD(Tues,)
|
|Jackson, MN (Thurs.)
|
|Jackson, MN (Fri.)
|
|Jackson, MN (Sat.)
|Wyoming Co., NY (Sport Mod)
|
|
|