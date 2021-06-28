Newsmaker of the Week // Tire Shortage

There’s no denying it. The nation’s race tracks are in a period of forced adjustment by an ever widening and more profound race tire shortage. Tire manufacturers who at first denied there was a potential for a shortfall are now advising their track tire customers that they’ll soon be unable to meet demand. Reasons for the shortage are varied and up for debate. The simple fact is that track promoters are cutting back on events or cancelling some races outright because they can’t expect to receive the tires they need. What happens next is uncertain, although significant price increases are seemingly inevitable.

AARN Newsmakers are most often those who are triumphant. In rare cases, Newsmakers have been those who have died.

This is different. This Newsmaker rooted in uncertainty and is still evolving.