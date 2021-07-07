Feature Winners July 6, 12, 2021
Accord, NY (Mod)
Afton, NY (Mod)
Airborne, NY (Sport Mod)
Albany-Saratoga, NY (Mod)
Attica, OH (410 Sprint)
(LM)
BAPS, PA (Super Sport)
(358 LM)
Bear Ridge, VT (Sport Mod)
(Midget)
Bedford, PA (Fri., LM)
(Sun., Super Sportsman)
(LLM)
Big Diamond, PA (358 Mod)
Brewerton, NY (Mod)
Bridgeport, NJ  (Mod)
Brockville, ONT (358 Mod)
Can-Am, NY (358 Mod)
Claremont, NH (Sport Mod)
Clinton Co., PA (LLM)
Cornwall, ONT (358 Mod)
Delaware Int., DE  (Mod)
(LM)
Devil’s Bowl, VT (Sport Mod)
Dog Hollow, PA (LM)
* * * * * * * * * *
DIRTcar Late Models Summer Nationals:
Knoxville, IL (Tues.) ASHTON WINGER
Macon, IL (Thurs.)
Farmer City, IL (Fri.)
Highland, IL (Sat.)
Haubstadt, IN (Sun.)
* * * * * * * * * *
Eriez. PA (LM)
Florence, SC (LM)
Fonda, NY (Mod)
Formula 1:
Freedom, NY (LM)
Fulton, NY (358 Mod)
Genesee, NY (LM)
Glen Ridge, NY (Sport Mod)
Grandview, PA (358 Mod)
Granby, QUE (358 Mod)
Hagerstown, MD (LM)
Hidden Valley, PA (LM)
IndyCar:
Knoxville, IA (410 Sprint)
(360 Sprint)
Latrobe, PA (LM)
Lebanon Valley, NY (Mod)
Lee, NH  (LM)
Lernerville, PA (410 Sprint)
(Mod)
(LM)
Limaland, OH (Sprint)
Lincoln, PA (410 Sprint)
(358 Sprint)
Lucas LM:
Merrittville, ONT (358 Mod)
Mohawk, NY  (Sport Mod)
Monadnock, NH (Sport Mod)
NASCAR: Atlanta, GA (Cup)
(Xfinity) NASCAR: Knoxville, IA (Trucks)
New Egypt, NJ (Mod)
Ohio Valley, WV (LM)
Orange County, NY (Mod)
(SB Mod)
Oswego, NY (Supers)
(350 Supers)
Outlaw, NY (Mod)
Path Valley. PA (LM)
Penn Can, PA Mod)
Pittsburgh’s PPMS (LLM)
Port Royal, PA (410 Sprints)
(LM)
Potomac, MD (LLM)
Ransomville, NY (Fri., 358 Mod)
Riverhead, NY (Sport Mod)
Seekonk, MA (LM)
SELINSGROVE, PA (360 Sprints)
Skyline, NY (Sport Mod)
SRX Series:
Stafford Springs, CT (SK Mod)
(LM)
Star, NH (LM)
(350 Super)
Super DIRTcar Mod Series Ransomville, NY (Tues..) MATT SHEPPARD
Thunder Mountain, NY (Mod)
(358 Mod)
KYLE PEMBROKE
Tri-City, PA (410 Sprints)
(Mod)
Tyler County, WV (LM)
USAC Midgets:
USAC Sprints:
USAC EC Sprint: Kutztown, PA (Wed..)
USCS 360 Sprint:
Utica-Rome, NY (Mod)
VSS Sprint:
Wall Stadium, NJ (Mod)
Waterford, CT (SK Mod)
Wayne County, OH (Sprint)
(LM)
Waynesfield, OH (410 Sprint)
Williams Grove, PA (410 Sprints)
(358 Sprints)
Winchester, VA (LLM)
Woodhull, NY  (Mod) RAIN
World Of Outlaw Sprint: Wilmot, WI (Sat.)
World of Outlaw LML Jackson, MN (Fri.)
(Sat.)