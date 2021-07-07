Feature Winners July 6, 12, 2021

|
|
|Accord, NY
| (Mod)
|Afton, NY
| (Mod)
|Airborne, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|Albany-Saratoga, NY
|(Mod)
|Attica, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|
|(LM)
|BAPS, PA
|(Super Sport)
|
|(358 LM)
|Bear Ridge, VT
|(Sport Mod)
|
|(Midget)
|Bedford, PA
| (Fri., LM)
|
|(Sun., Super Sportsman)
|
|(LLM)
|Big Diamond, PA
|(358 Mod)
|Brewerton, NY
|(Mod)
|Bridgeport, NJ
|(Mod)
|Brockville, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|Can-Am, NY
| (358 Mod)
|Claremont, NH
| (Sport Mod)
|Clinton Co., PA
|(LLM)
|Cornwall, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|Delaware Int., DE
|(Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Devil’s Bowl, VT
|(Sport Mod)
|Dog Hollow, PA
|(LM)
|* * * * *
|* * * * *
|DIRTcar Late Models
| Summer Nationals:
|
|Knoxville, IL (Tues.) ASHTON WINGER
|
|Macon, IL (Thurs.)
|
|Farmer City, IL (Fri.)
|
|Highland, IL (Sat.)
|
|Haubstadt, IN (Sun.)
|* * * * *
|* * * * *
|Eriez. PA
|(LM)
|Florence, SC
| (LM)
|Fonda, NY
| (Mod)
|Formula 1:
|
|Freedom, NY
|(LM)
|Fulton, NY
| (358 Mod)
|Genesee, NY
| (LM)
|Glen Ridge, NY
| (Sport Mod)
|Grandview, PA
|(358 Mod)
|Granby, QUE
|(358 Mod)
|Hagerstown, MD
|(LM)
|Hidden Valley, PA
| (LM)
|IndyCar:
|
|Knoxville, IA
| (410 Sprint)
|
| (360 Sprint)
|Latrobe, PA
|(LM)
|Lebanon Valley, NY
|(Mod)
|Lee, NH
| (LM)
|Lernerville, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
|(Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Limaland, OH
| (Sprint)
|Lincoln, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
|(358 Sprint)
|Lucas LM:
|
|Merrittville, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|Mohawk, NY
| (Sport Mod)
|Monadnock, NH
|(Sport Mod)
|NASCAR: Atlanta, GA
|(Cup)
|
|(Xfinity)
NASCAR: Knoxville, IA (Trucks)
|New Egypt, NJ
|(Mod)
|Ohio Valley, WV
|(LM)
|Orange County, NY
|(Mod)
|
|(SB Mod)
|Oswego, NY
|(Supers)
|
|(350 Supers)
|Outlaw, NY
|(Mod)
|Path Valley. PA
|(LM)
|Penn Can, PA
| Mod)
|Pittsburgh’s PPMS
|(LLM)
|Port Royal, PA
|(410 Sprints)
|
|(LM)
|Potomac, MD
|(LLM)
|Ransomville, NY
| (Fri., 358 Mod)
|Riverhead, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|Seekonk, MA
|(LM)
|SELINSGROVE, PA
|(360 Sprints)
|Skyline, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|SRX Series:
|Stafford Springs, CT
|(SK Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Star, NH
| (LM)
|
|(350 Super)
|Super DIRTcar Mod Series
|Ransomville, NY (Tues..) MATT SHEPPARD
|Thunder Mountain, NY
|(Mod)
|(358 Mod)
|KYLE PEMBROKE
|Tri-City, PA
|(410 Sprints)
|
|(Mod)
|Tyler County, WV
|(LM)
|USAC Midgets:
|
|USAC Sprints:
|USAC EC Sprint:
| Kutztown, PA (Wed..)
|USCS 360 Sprint:
|
|Utica-Rome, NY
|(Mod)
|VSS Sprint:
|
|Wall Stadium, NJ
| (Mod)
|Waterford, CT
| (SK Mod)
|Wayne County, OH
|(Sprint)
|
|(LM)
|Waynesfield, OH
| (410 Sprint)
|Williams Grove, PA
|(410 Sprints)
|
|(358 Sprints)
|Winchester, VA
|(LLM)
|Woodhull, NY
|(Mod) RAIN
|World Of Outlaw Sprint: Wilmot, WI (Sat.)
|World of Outlaw LML Jackson, MN (Fri.)
|
|(Sat.)
|
|