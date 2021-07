This Week in AARN // July 13, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Mark Smith’s Late Race Charge Earns Him Selinsgrove’s 360 Nationals Title

USAC East Coast Sprints Make First Appearance At Kutztown, Briggs Danner Is Popular Main Event Winner

Matt Sheppard Dominates Ransomville Speedway’s Super DIRT Series 100

Jessica Friesen First, Stewart Friesen Second In Fonda Modified Thriller

Tire Shortages Increase, Deepen; Promoters, Race Teams On Edge, No Immediate Relief In Sight

ARCA Hero Andy Jankowiak Returns To Lancaster Speedway, Wins Ol’ Boy Cup Modified Feature;

Andrew Krause Runs 2021 Wall Modified Win Streak To Five-For-Five

Back In Action After A Month’s Hiatus Delaware International Speedway Mods Fall To Jordan Watson

Bethel’s Prestigious ‘Legendstock’ Is Won By Alex McCollum

Marco Andretti Gets First Win In Ten Years, Tales SRX Slinger Speedway Main

Matt Sheppard, Danny Creeden, Cody Higbie Race To Big Wins At Orange County

Georgia Track Closed For Continuing Investigation Of Crash That Killed One, Injured Two

Mat Williamson Wins Three 358 Races In Two Countries In A Week, Cops Ransomville, Brockville, Cornwall Mains