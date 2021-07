This Week in AARN // July 27, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Sheldon Haudenschild (Outlaws), Brent Marks (Posse), Win World Of Outlaws Williams Grove Weekend A-Mains

Stewart Friesen Tops STSS Mods At Utica-Rome, SDS Mods At Weedsport In Same Week

Matt Hirschman Earns $17,000 Plus For SBM 125 Star Speedway Tri Track Open Modified Series Score

Alex Bright (Bridgeport), Briggs Danner (Georgetown) Are USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint Winners

DIRT Car Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremonies Held At Weedsport After One Year Delay; Brett Hearn Among Honorees

Danny Dietrich, Jeff Rine Usher In Selinsgrove Speedway’s 75th Anniversary With Rich 410 Sprint, Super Late Model Victories

Mike McVetta Claims Sandusky ISMA Super Mod Hy-Miler Nationals; Jeff Abold Wins Fri. Prelim

Billy Pauch, Jr. Outduels Ryan Watt To Win Georgetown Modified Thriller

Up And Running, Lancaster’s Sport Mod Feature Win Goes To Andy Jankowiak

Hometowner Sye Lynch’s Lernerville World Of Outlaws Win Bid Foiled By Brad Sweet

Steven Reed Halts Andrew Krause’s Wall Stadium Modified Win Streak At Five