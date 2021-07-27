Newsmaker of the Week // Brent Marks

When Brent Marks won Saturday night’s World Of Outlaws Sprint Car A-Main At Williams Grove Speedway, it was a winning drive of great significance.

Financially, Marks won $20,000 for himself and his race team. Emotionally, his win in the Saturday Summer Nationals was a sorely-needed pick-me-up for the PA Posse Faithful, whose unwavering loyalty to their hometown stars had been tested greatly in the recent past with Outlaws sweeping the vast majority of the wins at Williams Grove for the past five years.

When a win can energize the PA Posse, it’s an event of magnitude. That’s what Brent Marks did Saturday night at Williams Grove in victory, becoming a Newsmaker!