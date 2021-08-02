Newsmaker of the Week // Patrick Emerling

He came, he saw, he conquered – twice in two days, and in his own backyard.

That was Patrick Emerling’s weekend in the western New York asphalt Modified realm. His dream couple of days started when he won the Race Of Champions Spencer Speedway race Friday night. Then came back the next night to win again, in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Touring Series first-ever race at Lancaster Speedway. Twice in two nights, he thrilled packed grandstands. Ever the the racer, this weekend was emotionally satisfying as well as career-advancing for Patrick Emerling.

These hometown feel-good stories don’t happen often and when they do, they are made by people who make News!