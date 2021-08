This Week in AARN // August 3, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Super DIRT Series Loses Thunder Mountain Date, Reschedules OCFS Rainout, Adds Brewerton Race

Huge Weekend For Patrick Emerling: Wins RoC Mod Race At Stafford, NWMT Mod Race At Lancaster

Mike Lichty Wins High Speed ISMA Supermod King Of Wings Oswego Feature

Ryan Watt And Matt Sheppard Square Off For 50 Non-Stop Laps Of STSS Bridgeport Racing With Watt Winning

Two Drivers Suspended, One Indefinitely, After Sportsman Mod On-Track Tangle At Devil’s Bowl Escalates In Pits

Ryan Godown Goes Down To Victory Lane For Fifth Time In Bridgeport Modifieds

Brent Marks Wins $10,000 Greg Hodnett Classic At Port Royal, Logan Wagner Wins Second $5,000-To-Win 410 Race On Same Night

Aaron Reutzel, David Gravel Claim World Of Outlaws Ransomville, Weedsport Rounds

Breakthrough USAC East Coast Sprint Win ForYoung Damon Paul Comes At Winchester (VA) Speedway

Third Generation Racer Kyle Scisco Wins First Wall Stadium Modified Feature