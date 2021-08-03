Feature Winners: August 3 – August 9, 2021
Accord, NY (Mod)
Afton, NY (Mod)
Airborne, NY (Sport Mod)
Albany-Saratoga, NY (Mod)
ARCA: Watkins Glen, NY
ASCS 360 Sprint: Lakeside, KS (Tues.)
Knoxville, IA (Thurs.)
Knoxville, IA (Fri.)
Knoxville, IA (Sat.)
BAPS, PA (Super Sport)
Bear Ridge, VT (Mod)
(Midget)
Bethel, NY (Mod)
(Dirt Sport)
Big Diamond, PA (358 Mod)
Bowman-Gray, NC (Mod)
Bridgeport, NJ  (Mod)
BRP Mod Tour: Mercer, PA
Can Am, NY  (358 Mod)
Claremont, NH (LM)
Clinton Co., PA (LM)
Cumberland, MD (Mod)
Delaware Int., DE  (Mod)
Devil’s Bowl, VT (Sport Mod Sat.)
(Mod Sun.)
DIRTcar Big Block Mod: Thunder Mountain, NY (Tues.)
Canandaigua, NY (Wed.)
Eriez. PA (LM)
ESS 360 Sprint: Glen Ridge, NY
Evans Mills, NY (Mod)
Evergreen, PA (Sport Mod)
Fonda, NY (Mod)
Fremont, OH (410 Sprint)
Fulton, NY (358 Mod)
Genesee, NY (LM)
Glen Ridge, NY (Sport Mod)
Grandview, PA (358 Mod Tues.)
(358 Mod Sat.)
Hesston, PA (LM)
Hidden Valley, PA  (LM)
Humberstone, ONT (Sport Mod)
Hummingbird, PA (LM)
IndyCar: Nashville, TN
ISMA Supers: Lee, NH
Jennerstown, PA (LM)
Knoxville, IA (410 Sprint)
(360 Sprint)
Lancaster, NY (Sport Mod)
Land Of Legends, NY  (360 Sprint)
Lebanon Valley, NY (Mod)
(SBM)
Lee, NH  (LM)
Lernerville, PA (410 Sprint)
(Mod)
(LM)
Limaland, OH (Sprint)
Lincoln, PA (410 Sprint)
(358 Sprint)
Mahoning Valley, PA (Mod)
(LM)
Mercer, PA (Mod)
Mohawk, NY  (Spts)
Monadnock, NH (Sport Mod)
NASCAR: Watkins Glen, NY (Cup)
(Xfinity)
(Truck)
NASCAR Mod Tour: Stafford Springs, CT
NEMA Midget: Hudson, NH
New Egypt, NJ (Mod)
Ohsweken, ONT (360 Sprint)
Orange County, NY (Street Stock)
Oswego, NY (Supermod)
Outlaw, NY (Mod)
Oxford Plains, ME (LM)
Path Valley. PA (Super Sportsman)
Patriot 360 Sprint Outlaw, NY (Fri.)
Land of Legends, NY (Sat.)
Penn Can, PA (Mod)
Pittsburgh’s PPMS (LM)
Port Royal, PA (410 Sprint)
(LM)
POWRi Midget: Pevely, MO (Fri.)
(Sat.)
Pittsburgh’s PPMS (LM)
Raceway 7, OH (LM)
Race Of Champions: Chemung, NY
Ransomville, NY (358 Mod)
Riverhead, NY (Mod)
Seekonk, MA (LM)
Sharon, OH (410 Sprint)
Southern All Star Series: Isom, KY
Stafford Springs, CT (SK Mod)
(LM)
Stateline. NY (LM)
Thunder Mountain, NY (Mod)
Thunder Mountain, PA (LM)
Thunder Road, VT (LM)
Trail-Way, PA (358 Sprint)
Tri City, PA (410 Sprint)
(358 Mod)
Tyler County, WV (LM)
USAC Midget Grandview, PA (Tue.)
Kutztown, PA (Wed.)
Bridgeport, NJ (Thurs.)
Bloomsburg, PA (Fri.)
Lanco, PA (Sat.)
USAC Silver Crown: Selinsgrove, PA
USAC EC Sprint Bloomsburg, PA (Fri.)
Selinsgrove, PA (Sun.)
USCS 360 Sprint Hattiesburg, MS (Fri.)
Jackson, MS (Sat.)
USLMS LM: Jamaica, VA
Utica-Rome, NY (Mod)
VSS Sprint: Natural Bridge, VA
Wall Stadium, NJ (Sport Mod)
Waterford, CT  (SK Mod)
(LM)
Williams Grove, PA (410 Sprint)
(LM)
Winchester, VA (LM)
Woodhull, NY  (Mod)
World Of Outlaw LM Outagamie, WI (Tue.)
Cedar Lake, WI (Thurs.)
Cedar Lake, WI (Fri.)
Cedar Lake, WI (Sat.)
World Of Outlaw Sprint: Pevely, MO (Fri.)
(Sat.)
Wyoming Co., NY (Sport Mod)