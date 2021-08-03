Feature Winners: August 3 – August 9, 2021

|
|
|Accord, NY
| (Mod)
|Afton, NY
|(Mod)
|Airborne, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|Albany-Saratoga, NY
|(Mod)
|ARCA:
| Watkins Glen, NY
|ASCS 360 Sprint:
| Lakeside, KS (Tues.)
|
|Knoxville, IA (Thurs.)
|
|Knoxville, IA (Fri.)
|
|Knoxville, IA (Sat.)
|BAPS, PA
|(Super Sport)
|Bear Ridge, VT
|(Mod)
|
|(Midget)
|Bethel, NY
| (Mod)
|
|(Dirt Sport)
|Big Diamond, PA
|(358 Mod)
|Bowman-Gray, NC
|(Mod)
|Bridgeport, NJ
|(Mod)
|BRP Mod Tour: Mercer, PA
|
|Can Am, NY
|(358 Mod)
|Claremont, NH
|(LM)
|Clinton Co., PA
|(LM)
|Cumberland, MD
|(Mod)
|Delaware Int., DE
|(Mod)
|Devil’s Bowl, VT
|(Sport Mod Sat.)
|
|(Mod Sun.)
|DIRTcar Big Block Mod:
| Thunder Mountain, NY (Tues.)
|
|Canandaigua, NY (Wed.)
|Eriez. PA
|(LM)
|ESS 360 Sprint: Glen Ridge, NY
|
|Evans Mills, NY
|(Mod)
|Evergreen, PA
|(Sport Mod)
|Fonda, NY
| (Mod)
|Fremont, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|Fulton, NY
|(358 Mod)
|Genesee, NY
|(LM)
|Glen Ridge, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|Grandview, PA
|(358 Mod Tues.)
|
|(358 Mod Sat.)
|Hesston, PA
|(LM)
|Hidden Valley, PA
|(LM)
|Humberstone, ONT
|(Sport Mod)
|Hummingbird, PA
|(LM)
|IndyCar: Nashville, TN
|
|ISMA Supers: Lee, NH
|
|Jennerstown, PA
|(LM)
|Knoxville, IA
|(410 Sprint)
|
|(360 Sprint)
|Lancaster, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|Land Of Legends, NY
|(360 Sprint)
|Lebanon Valley, NY
|(Mod)
|
|(SBM)
|Lee, NH
| (LM)
|Lernerville, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
|(Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Limaland, OH
|(Sprint)
|Lincoln, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
|(358 Sprint)
|Mahoning Valley, PA
|(Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Mercer, PA
|(Mod)
|Mohawk, NY
| (Spts)
|Monadnock, NH
|(Sport Mod)
|NASCAR: Watkins Glen, NY
|(Cup)
|
|(Xfinity)
|
|(Truck)
|NASCAR Mod Tour: Stafford Springs, CT
|
|NEMA Midget: Hudson, NH
|
|New Egypt, NJ
|(Mod)
|Ohsweken, ONT
|(360 Sprint)
|Orange County, NY
|(Street Stock)
|Oswego, NY
|(Supermod)
|Outlaw, NY
|(Mod)
|Oxford Plains, ME
|(LM)
|Path Valley. PA
|(Super Sportsman)
|Patriot 360 Sprint
| Outlaw, NY (Fri.)
|
|Land of Legends, NY (Sat.)
|Penn Can, PA
|(Mod)
|Pittsburgh’s PPMS
|(LM)
|Port Royal, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
| (LM)
|POWRi Midget: Pevely, MO
| (Fri.)
|
| (Sat.)
|Pittsburgh’s PPMS
|(LM)
|Raceway 7, OH
| (LM)
|Race Of Champions: Chemung, NY
|
|Ransomville, NY
| (358 Mod)
|Riverhead, NY
|(Mod)
|Seekonk, MA
|(LM)
|Sharon, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|Southern All Star Series: Isom, KY
|
|Stafford Springs, CT
|(SK Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Stateline. NY
|(LM)
|Thunder Mountain, NY
|(Mod)
|Thunder Mountain, PA
|(LM)
|Thunder Road, VT
|(LM)
|Trail-Way, PA
|(358 Sprint)
|Tri City, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
|(358 Mod)
|Tyler County, WV
|(LM)
|USAC Midget
| Grandview, PA (Tue.)
|
| Kutztown, PA (Wed.)
|
| Bridgeport, NJ (Thurs.)
|
| Bloomsburg, PA (Fri.)
|
| Lanco, PA (Sat.)
|USAC Silver Crown: Selinsgrove, PA
|
|USAC EC Sprint
| Bloomsburg, PA (Fri.)
|
| Selinsgrove, PA (Sun.)
|USCS 360 Sprint
| Hattiesburg, MS (Fri.)
|
| Jackson, MS (Sat.)
|USLMS LM: Jamaica, VA
|
|Utica-Rome, NY
|(Mod)
|VSS Sprint: Natural Bridge, VA
|
|Wall Stadium, NJ
|(Sport Mod)
|Waterford, CT
|(SK Mod)
|
|(LM)
|Williams Grove, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
|(LM)
|Winchester, VA
|(LM)
|Woodhull, NY
|(Mod)
|World Of Outlaw LM
| Outagamie, WI (Tue.)
|
|Cedar Lake, WI (Thurs.)
|
|Cedar Lake, WI (Fri.)
|
|Cedar Lake, WI (Sat.)
|World Of Outlaw Sprint: Pevely, MO
|(Fri.)
|
| (Sat.)
|Wyoming Co., NY (Sport Mod)
|
|
|