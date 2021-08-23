Newsmaker of the Week // Ron Silk

For the first time since 2005, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Touring Series migrated northward to Beech Ridge Speedway in Maine and on this neutral territory, a race of strategy set up a fight to the finish involving Ron Silk and Matt Hirschman. Silk took the checkered, his first of the season.

In a year when long time Tour standouts Doug Coby and Justin Bonsignore are having their issues, Silk rose to the occasion, portending perhaps, his first run to the title since his one and only prior laurel, exactly ten years ago.

Whether that happens is in the future. But on this night in Maine, Ron Silk was the Master of the Modifieds, turning heads, and making News!