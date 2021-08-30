Newsmaker of the Week // Danny Dietrich

The All Star Circuit Of Champions rolled into Central Pennsylvania for a four-race swing last week. After Tyler Courtney won at Grandview, Cory Eliason took Lincoln, and Williams Grove rained out, the stage was set for a ‘Stars Vs. Posse’ showdown at BAPS Speedway. Another All Stars win would have embarrassed the Posse big time.

But along came Danny Dietrich, charging from a mid-pack starting spot to win the BAPS All Star feature. It was a big triumph for the popular Dietrich and a much bigger one for a Posse that has found wins hard to come by.

For upholding the honor of Central Pennsylvania race teams and race fans, Danny Dietrich is a Newsmaker!