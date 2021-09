This Week in AARN // September 14, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Rich Tuscarora 50 At Port Royal Decided In Final Laps As Logan Wagner Passes Oil-Soaked Lance Dewease For $54,000 Top Prize; Pittman, Marks Also Score Over Three-Race Weekend

Victory In Richmond NASCAR Mod Tour Race For Ryan Preece Diminished By Sudden Death Of Car Owner Ed Partridge

New Egypt Speedway Disqualifies Apparent Sept. 4 Modified Feature Winner Billy Pauch, Jr. Over Engine Irregularites, Mike Gular Takes Track Title

Back-To-Back Super Late Model Wins At Port Royal, Lincoln For Jason Covert Come With Two Different Cars

Matt Sheppard Dominates Rugged Weedsport Speedway Super DIRT Series Race

Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Overton Speed To Eldora World 100 Wins

Dylan Yoder’s Aggressive Late Race Pass Makes The Difference In Red Hot Port Royal Super Late Model Season Championship Chase

After A Thirteen Year Quest, New Egypt Speedway Modified Stalwart Johnny McClelland Gets First Career Win

CJ Leary, Chris Windom Race To USAC Sprint, Midget $20,000 Wins At Huset’s Speedway

Maine’s Beech Ridge Speedway To Be Sold For Redevelopment By Cusack Family