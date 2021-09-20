Newsmaker of the Week // Night of Money

These three numbers are the story: $53,000, $30,000. $20,000.

They represent the first place prize money amounts paid out to Stewart Friesen for winning the Fonda 200, to Ryan Godown for winning the Grandview Freedom 76’er, and to Justin Peck for winning the Lincoln All Star Dirt Classic. The mega-earnings were each disbursed last Saturday on a night unlike any other for race track riches. The three winners earned every penny as did the three promoters who put up the big money: Brett Deyo, the Rogers family, and promotional group which operates Lincoln Speedway. The big money also drew big crowds, eager to see drivers and teams put it all on the line.

Call it “Night Of Money”. Call it “The Big Time”. The racing was great and it duly grabbed headlines.

Three big events, Newsmakers each and all!