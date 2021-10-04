This Week in AARN // October 5, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

AARN’s Annual Super DIRT Week Issue: Two Dozen Feature Stores Spanning The Breadth Of The Dirt Stock Car World

Carson Macedo Wins Williams Grove’s National 410 Open, Takes $75,000 Prize, Kyle Larson Wins Fri. Prelim

Outlaw 200 Dirt Modified Race At Fulton Speedway Is Earned By Canadian Mat Williamson

Wyoming County Speedway Hosts Big Sportsman Modified Race, Red Hot Andy Jankowiak Takes Top Honors

Jon McKennedy To Drive For New NWMT Team In 2022, Rob Fuller To Turn Wrenches

HJ Bunting, Rick Eckert, Joe Toth Among Winners In Delaware International’s Annual Camp Barnes Benefit Race

Billy Pauch, Jr. Continues Red Hot Win Streak In Georgetown Speedway Modifieds

Max Blair Sweeps McKean County ULMS Weekend Races

Andrew Krause’s Sixth Modified Win Of 2021 Season Earns Him Wall Stadium Track Championship

Bubba Wallace Makes NASCAR History, Wins Rain-Shortened Talladega Race