This Week in AARN // October 5, 2021

AARN’s Annual Super DIRT Week Issue: Two Dozen Feature Stores Spanning The Breadth Of The Dirt Stock Car World
Carson Macedo Wins Williams Grove’s National 410 Open, Takes $75,000 Prize, Kyle Larson Wins Fri. Prelim
Outlaw 200 Dirt Modified Race At Fulton Speedway Is Earned By Canadian Mat Williamson
Wyoming County Speedway Hosts Big Sportsman Modified Race, Red Hot Andy Jankowiak Takes Top Honors
Jon McKennedy To Drive For New NWMT Team In 2022, Rob Fuller To Turn Wrenches
HJ Bunting, Rick Eckert, Joe Toth Among Winners In Delaware International’s Annual Camp Barnes Benefit Race
Billy Pauch, Jr. Continues Red Hot Win Streak In Georgetown Speedway Modifieds
Max Blair Sweeps McKean County ULMS Weekend Races
Andrew Krause’s Sixth Modified Win Of 2021 Season Earns Him Wall Stadium Track Championship
Bubba Wallace Makes NASCAR History, Wins Rain-Shortened Talladega Race