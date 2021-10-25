Newsmaker of the Week // Matt Sheppard

Matt Sheppard’s record of over 420 career victories had one glaring omission prior to Sunday night.

Sheppard had never won Orange County Fair Speedway’s Eastern States 200.

He has now, after besting Stewart Friesen in a spellbinding battle between two heavyweights, mesmerizing the big crowd. They ran wheel to wheel, ducked in and out of traffic, lap after lap.

But down the stretch, Sheppard asserted himself, inching ahead of Friesen, to take the close win. The pair swapped the lead, officially at the line, 13 times.

Sheppard also won the Friday night Short Track Super Series race, and the Will Cagle Race Of Champions and ran second, to Friesen in the Small Block 100 Saturday.

Total weekend take? Estimated at over $62,000!

That’s big money, and money well earned as the winner of a race already being called an ‘Instant Classic’.