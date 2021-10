This Week in AARN // October 28, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Matt Sheppard Claims 60th Eastern States Modified 200 At OCFS, Stewart Friesen Takes Small Block 100

Bedford Speedway’s Keystone Cup Super Late Model Win, $25,000, Goes To Max Blair

Chase Dowling Wraps Up Tri Track Open Modified Season At Seekonk With Win, Matt Hirschman Is Series Champ

Jordan Watson, Billy Pauch, Jr. Claim Big, Small Block Wins At Delaware State Championships Donald Lingo Tops Late Models

Frank Cozze & Ryan Simmons Are New Egypt Speedway’s Legends Of The Fall

Track Promoter Tyler Siri Wins Dutch Hoag Memorial Modified Finale At Outlaw

NASCAR Tour Mod 2022 Schedule May Include Wall Stadium Date

Anthony Macri Named Central PA 410 Sprint Champion By Hoseheads