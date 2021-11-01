Feature Winners: November 2 – November 8, 2021

|
Bridgeport, NJ:
|High Banks Classic Weekend
|
Sunday:
|(Modifieds)
|(Crate Sportsman)
|
Saturday:
|(URC Sprint Cars)
|(Crate Sportsman)
|
Friday:
|(USAC East Coast Sprint Cars)
|(Street Stocks)
|
* * * * *
|* * * * *
|
Charlotte, NC:
|World of Outlaws World Finals
|
Saturday:
|(World of Outlaws Sprint Cars)
|(World of Outlaws Late Models)
|(Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds)
|
Friday:
|(World of Outlaws Sprint Cars)
|(World of Outlaws Late Models)
|(Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds)
|
* * * * *
|* * * * *
|
Cherokee, SC:
|Prelude To The Finals
|
Tuesday
|(410 Sprint)
|(Late Model)
|(Big Block Modified)
|
* * * * *
|* * * * *
|
Mahoning Valley, PA: ' Fall Brawl
|(Modified 125)
|
:Sport Mod 40)
|
* * * * *
|* * * * *
|
Formula 1:
|Mexico (Sun.)
|
NASCAR: Phoenix, AZ
|(Cup)
|(Xfinity)
|(Truck)
|
USAC National Sprint Car:
|Perris, CA
|(Thurs.)
|(Fri.)
|(Sat.)