Newsmaker of the Week // Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson, whose dirt track rootedness and current practice of racing in his favored element whenever he can, won the NASCAR Cup Series finale Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway and in so doing earned his first career NASCAR Cup title.

What were the odds that a young man with a dirt track soul, a hero to tens of thousands of dirt track fans, would be at the center of the racing universe at this moment in time as the NASCAR Cup champ?

Who could have ever conceived that the same man who won the Chili Bowl and the Knoxville Nationals this past winter and summer would dominate a NASCAR Cup season and fight his way through the odd path in late autumn through which NASCAR determines its champs to prevail?

Kyle Larson is a rare talent. He’s a champion to whom every dirt track racer, owner and fan can relate as easily as Larson does with the the corporate movers and shakers of NASCAR.

Larson is one of us, the very best of us. He is an uncommonly talented man