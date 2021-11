This Week in AARN // November 9, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Mod Shockers In Charlotte: Teenager Alex Yankowski Wins Friday, Veteran Brett Hearn Wins Saturday

Track Champ Ryan Godown Wraps Up Season With Win In Bridgeport Modified Season Finale

Mahoning Valley Fall Brawl Marred By Post-Race Attack On Winner Brian DeFebo in Victory Lane

No Surprise In NC’s North-South Shootout As Matt Hirschman Wins $10,000 Victory For Seventh Time

Hostetter Family Lists Trail-Way Speedway Track, Property For Sale

Waterford Speedbowl Back In Action, Keith Rocco Wins SK Mod Feature Delayed Two Weeks By Car Plunge Through Wheel Fence.

Kyle Larson Wins Tenth Cup Race, Earns First Career NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Jonathan Davenport Sweeps WoO Charlotte LM World Finals, David Gravel, Brent Marks End WoO Sprint Seasons On High Notes

Bridgeport Hosts USAC, URC Sprints Back-To-Back, Briggs Danner, Anthony Macri Take Checkered Flags

Central PA 410 Season Wraps Up This Weekend At BAPS

Rich Islip 300 To Take Green Flag Saturday At Riverhead Raceway