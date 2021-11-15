This Week in AARN // November 16, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

AARN Annual Car Builders Pull Out Section: 32 Pages Of What To Buy, How To Use Tips On Starting, Building, Maintaining Race Teams

Brent Marks Takes BAPS 410 Central PA Closer, Win Is His 14th Of 2021

JB Fortin Takes Lead Late From Ryan Preece To Win Islip 300 Tour Mod Race At Riverhead

Matt Sheppard Claims $20,000 STSS Cajun Series Feature, Ryan Godown Is Five Race Mini Series Champ

Mike Gular Scores BAPS 358 Modified Season Ending Victory

Dover Brake’s Dave Cruickshank, Age 90, Ends Decades Long Sponsorship Of Race Teams

Daison Pursley Seriously Injured In USAC Midget Flip In Arizona

Formula 1 Title Chase Thrown Into Overdrive As Lewis Hamilton’s Improbable Brazilian GP Win Tightens Title Chase With Three Races Left