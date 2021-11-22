Newsmaker of the Week // Andrew Krause

In a season in which he came of age Andrew Krause drove the race of his career Saturday afternoon at Wall Stadium. The 2022 Wall Modified track champion stalked leader Jimmy Blewett relentlessly before making a daring pass, then never flinched as the pair ran wheel to wheel. Krause took the lead, then ran out the laps, beating the man who would later salute Krause by praising his late father’s memory.

This was one classic battle between the two very best at Wall Stadium. This was Andrew’s seventh win of the season but none was more artfully driven than this one.

For his skill under pressure, and grace after the race, Andrew Krause is Area Auto Racing News’ Newsmaker Of The Week.