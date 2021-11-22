This Week in AARN // November 23, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Andrew Krause Powers By Jimmy Blewett To Win Turkey Derby Wall Modified 100, Rounds Two, Three Set For This Weekend

World Of Outlaws Out At Lernerville, Lucas Oil In, All Star Dates Pending

Accord Speedway ‘Gobbler’ Dirt Modified Race Won By Jeff Strunk

Stebbins Family In At Genesee Speedway’s Promotional Helm

Nick Hoffman Rockets To Reutimann Tribute IMCA Modified Volusia Speedway Park Victory

Brett Deyo Announces New ‘Elite Series’ Big Bucks Dirt Modified Series; STSS To Return To Florida, N.C. In 2022

Tim McCreadie Reflects On Winning Lucas Oil LM Title; Ponders Future In Sport

Allentown, Atlantic City, Syracuse Entries Now Being Accepted As Indoor Auto Racing Series Takes Shape

Memories From Penn National Speedway To Be Featured Attraction At 2022 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Race Car & Trade Show Jan. 21-22