Newsmaker of the Week // Jimmy Blewett

Jimmy Blewett won last Saturday’s Tour Modified Turkey Derby at Wall Stadium, in what can best be described as a crowd-pleasing win. Blewett has raced at Wall Stadium on and off for over 20 years and had never failed to win at least one feature. He was down to his last shot at it in the Derby. Driving a new car for a new car owner, Blewett was invincible.

Post-race, Jimmy was emotional, calling attention to all of the people in racing who had passed away over the past year. ‘Showtime’, as Blewett has long been known, gave a command performance in this race, and basked in the post-race praise.

It was a Newsmaking winning effort!