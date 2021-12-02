NASCAR to Announce a New Broadcast Deal Today With Flo Racing

By KEVIN RICE

At this crucial time for the future of both NASCAR Weekly and Touring Series venues and events, NASCAR has finalized a deal with Flo Racing to bring an increased number of broadcasts, and financial support to both the tracks and the competitors for the 2022 auto racing season, and beyond.

All NASCAR Touring Series events will be broadcast on Flo Racing, moving from NBC Sports Network’s various platforms. The biggest visible change will be an increase from about 50 Weekly Series events to an expected 200 to be broadcast on Flo throughout next season from NASCAR Sanctioned tracks across the country, according to Daniel Barker, NASCAR Senior Director of Media Strategy.

In return, race tracks and race teams will benefit from not only the increased exposure, but by NASCAR putting nearly all of the money generated back into the race tracks, and to its race teams, in the form of purse and point fund increases, especially for the regional touring series’, including the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

“You’ll see a significant contribution to the overall points fund,” Barker revealed in an exclusive interview with AARN. “You’ll see a significant contribution to each overall race purse, and the tracks and promoters will see a kick-back for lack of a better term, on their sanctioning costs.”

Jimmy Wilson, Senior Director of the NWMT, is equally excited about what this will do to help generate more revenue, which the race teams have been asking for, without placing the burden on race tracks.

“I think this will be tremendous for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in a sense that we’re going to be able to add some more funds to the purses and the point fund going to the teams, which obviously will be a huge benefit to where they get some of the residuals, plus the exposure,” he added. “With everything else that Flo Sports has, I think it’s a natural fit to give them more exposure as well.”