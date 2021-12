This Week in AARN // December 7, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

NASCAR Signs With Flo Racing To Televise Its Regional Touring Series Events

Chandler Smith Wins Bump-And-Run Snowball Derby At Five Flags Speedway; Derek Thorn Takes Snowflake

Tyler Carpenter, Jonathan Beason Sweep Late Model, Midget Races Inside St. Louis Dome

NASCAR Honors Its Champions In Nashville; NWMT Champ Justin Bonsignore Among Those Recognized

Short Track Super Series Releases Most Ambitious Schedule Yet; Driver Approval Wide Spread

Super DIRT Series To Visit Ohio, Three-Race CNY SummerFAST Speedweek Created, Canadian Races Off Schedule

Modified Champ Ryan Godown Among Honorees At Bridgeport Motorsports Park Banquet

Jason Barney Saluted At ESS Sprint Gala As 2021 Champion

Andy Jankowiak Eager To For Indoor Auto Racing Series To Resume; Jan. 7-8, 2022 Is Allentown Opener