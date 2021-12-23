Feature Winners: December 14, 2021 – January 3, 2022

Cochran, GA: Battlefield Bash (Crate Late Models)

DuQuoin, IL Southern Illinois Center: USAC Midgets

CHRISTOPHER BELL
* * * * * * * * * *

Ft. Wayne, IN Rumble In Fort Wayne:

 (Fri.) Midgets RUSS GAMESTER

(Fri.) Winged 600 Micros CAP HENRY

(Fri.) Non-Winged 600 Micros JUSTIN HARPER

(Sat.) Midgets TONY STEWART

(Sat.) Winged 600 Micro TYLER SHULLICK

(Sat.) Non Winged 600 Micro TYLER GUNN
* * * * * * * * * *
Tulsa, OK: Tulsa Shootout (Winged Outlaw)
(Non-Wing Outlaw)
(Winged A-Class)
(Stock Non-Wing)
(Restricted A-Class)
(Junior Sprints)