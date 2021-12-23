Feature Winners: December 14, 2021 – January 3, 2022

|Cochran, GA: Battlefield Bash
|(Crate Late Models)
|
DuQuoin, IL Southern Illinois Center: USAC Midgets
|CHRISTOPHER BELL
|
Ft. Wayne, IN Rumble In Fort Wayne:
|(Fri.) Midgets RUSS GAMESTER
|(Fri.) Winged 600 Micros CAP HENRY
|(Fri.) Non-Winged 600 Micros JUSTIN HARPER
|(Sat.) Midgets TONY STEWART
|(Sat.) Winged 600 Micro TYLER SHULLICK
|(Sat.) Non Winged 600 Micro TYLER GUNN
|Tulsa, OK: Tulsa Shootout
|(Winged Outlaw)
|(Non-Wing Outlaw)
|(Winged A-Class)
|(Stock Non-Wing)
|(Restricted A-Class)
|(Junior Sprints)