This Week In AARN // February 8, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Florida Racing Ready To Heat Up: Huge 49 Car Tour Mod Field Heading To New Smyrna

Racing Xtravaganza Two-Day Show In York, PA A Big Success; Rylee Shaffer Named Event Queen

New 410 Rides: Matt Campbell To Ron Rutherford Sprint; Jerry Parrish Hires Scelzi, Pittman For Premier No. 21 Ride

Moran, McCreadie, Owens, & Sheppard Cop Ocala, All Tech Lucas Oil Late Model Florida Wins; Head To East Bay This Week

Logan Roberson, Keith Nosbisch Get East Bay Raceway Winternationals Rollling With 604 Crate Late Model Scores

Joey Logano Claims NASCAR Busch Light Clash At LA Coliseum In History-Making Event

Washington State Speedway Closing, Will Be Site Of New Jail

Hendry County USCS 360 Winning Sprint Rides Authored By Northerners Davie Franek, Mark Smith