Newsmaker of the Week // Matt Hirschman

Matt Hirschman’s winning ways are sometimes criticized because, some say, he chooses the races he feels he has the best chance at winning – a pick-and-choose schedule put together by a man who races for a living and earns a living by winning. New Smyrna Speedway’s first NASCAR Whelen Modified Touring Series race Saturday night brought out all of the asphalt Modified heavyweights and Hirschman beat them all, taking home a very solid payday and doing it before a packed house. Upsetting the NWMT regulars is nothing new for ‘Money Matt’, but every time he does beat the Tour guys, he gets attention – and makes News!